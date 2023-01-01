STURTZ, Melva Kay



Melva Kay Sturtz, age 69 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Melva was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 8, 1953, to the late Melvin and Betty (Brandenburg) Henry. Shortly after high school, she married the love of her life, Jim Sturtz. They lived briefly in Germany while Jim was in the Army before they returned to Ohio and raised a family together. She worked for Ohio Casualty Insurance for many years. In retirement, she enjoyed watching the birds that would visit her bird feeders. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Melva will be dearly missed by her husband of over 51 years, Jim Sturtz; her daughters, Kristina (Phil) Rice and Angela (Lance) Kibodeaux; her grandchildren, Miranda Rice, Barek Kibodeaux, and Sadai Kibodeaux; her sister, Marti (Mike) Meverden; her brothers, Terry Henry and Loyd (Jan) Henry; as well as many extended family members and friends. Melva was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Jami "Mami" Sturtz. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

