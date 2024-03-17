Studebaker, Dr. Park A.



age 69 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on March 12, 2024. After completing his education, Park dedicated 38 years to the Oakwood Eye Clinic, following in the footsteps of his father, Dr. Richard B. Studebaker. Park was a social chairman and a man of many talents. He served on the board at Dayton Country Club was an active member of organizations, including the Kettering/Oakwood Exchange Club, the Oakwood Rotary and Westminster Presbyterian Church. Park leaves behind a legacy of laughter, love, and togetherness. A memorial service for Park will be held at Dayton Country Club on Saturday, April 6th, 2024, at 4:00 PM, followed by a celebration of life. In tribute to Park's vibrant spirit and style, attendees are encouraged to wear colorful attire as we honor the joy and vibrancy he brought into our lives. For Full Obituary please visit www.Routsong.com Lastly go Bucks, beat blue.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com