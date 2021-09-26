STUDEBAKER, Donald E.



Age 93 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Don was born of December 22, 1927, in Dayton to the late Chester and Cloia Studebaker. He was also preceded in death by his brother Robert (Betty) Studebaker and sister, Carol (Walter) Ullmer. He is survived by his daughter, LaDonna (Gary) Ross; brother, Gerald (Susie) Studebaker, grandchildren, Bryan (Hope) Ross, Carly (Tom) Trost, great-grandchildren, Layne Ross, Aden and Avery Trost. Also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Don served in the U.S. Army during WWII and the Korean War. He was employed by Magetti Funeral Home, Salem Auto Livery and Oberer's Property Management. He was a strong Democratic supporter and was proud he had a hand in getting Tony Hall elected to Congress the first time Hall ran. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Deb Holder officiating. Burial Roselawn Cemetery, Lewisburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to



Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent to



