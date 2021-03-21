STUCKEY, Rev. Dr. Paul E.



Rev. Dr. Paul E. Stuckey (born June 1, 1929), passed peacefully into life eternal on Friday, March 12, 2021. Rev. Stuckey lived a beautiful life centered on his deep faith in Christ and a great passion for people. His over 60 years of ministry in the United Methodist and Evangelical United Brethren churches



included service as the Senior Pastor and Pastor Emeritus at Grace United Methodist Church (Dayton), Lead Pastor and Pastor Emeritus at Christ United Methodist Church (Kettering), Senior Pastor at Church of the Master (Westerville), two terms as a District Superintendent, a published author, and editor of youth publications for his denomination. Post retirement, many will recognize his "Facebook ministry" that continued till his passing. Through his life of service, Paul Stuckey touched and changed countless lives through his joyous spirit, genuine love, and message of hope through God's grace.



Paul is survived by his wife of over 68 years and partner in ministry, Margaret (Peg) Ridge Stuckey. Together, Paul and Peg Stuckey took their greatest pride in their big, beautiful family which included his sons David (Rita) of Groveport, Ohio, Doug (Lori) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kent of Westerville, Ohio, and Eric (Lisa) of Franklin, Tennessee, and beloved daughter Kaye Stuckey Warnock who preceded Paul in death. Paul was a much-cherished grandpa to 10 beautiful grandchildren: Sara Stuckey, Katie Stuckey, Matt Stuckey, Keith Warnock, Alexandra Warnock, Danny Stuckey, Leah Stuckey, Beth Stuckey, Scott Stuckey, and Ridge Stuckey along with great-grandson Nicholas Stuckey. Paul is also survived by his brother, Dr. Bob Benner, of Tennessee.



A celebration of life service will be held at Christ Church (UMC) in Kettering on Sunday, March 28th, at 2 p.m. There is no formal visitation scheduled due to COVID-19 precautions. In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations in



Paul's honor to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) at UMCmission.org. The service may also be viewed via livestream at: https://vimeo.com/event/796256/117b0c35b1.

