STUCKEY, Frances

STUCKEY (Cushing),



Frances Annette



Age 93, passed away on Feb. 15, 2022, in Dayton, OH. She was born in Centerville, Iowa, marrying Captain Norman Dale Stuckey in 1946. Their final Air Force assignment was Wright-Patterson AFB in 1960. She was an accomplished violinist and played with the Montgomery, AL, Symphony Orchestra. As a member of the Fairborn Methodist Church she sang in the choir and played the piano. Fran loved playing for her family and friends. Fran supported her community as a long-standing member of the Officers' Wives Club and served as President of the Fairborn chapter of AAUW. She received her bachelor's degree from Wright State University and retired from Systems Research Labs. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Norman Dale Stuckey. She is survived by her children Susan (Michael) Bulkeley and Stephen (Virginia) Stuckey; 5 grandchildren,



David Bulkeley, Anne Bulkeley, Claire Bulkeley, Kathryn



(Steven) Meredith, Allison Stuckey; 3 great-grandchildren; her sister Mary Cushing Adkinson; and many nieces, nephews,



other relatives and friends. Memorial contributions are



suggested to a charity of your choice. A celebration of Fran's life will be held in the spring. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.

