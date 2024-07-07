Stubblefield, Phil

Stubblefield Jr, Phil "Beef"



Age 61 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Phil was born on December 20, 1962 in Hamilton, the son of Phillip Stubblefield Sr and Bobbie Jean (Webb) Stubblefield. He worked as a Plumber most of his life, and had a love for drag racing and watching Westerns. Phil is survived by his parents, Bobbie and Phillip; daughter, Christina King; grandchildren, Kaleb and Kaden King and their father, Mike King; siblings, Lynnann (Dave Robinson) Cobb, Les (Becky) Stubblefield, and Jesse (fiancé, Tammy) Stubblefield; nephew, John (Christy) Cobb; great-nieces, Kylie and Bella Cobb; good friend, Tom (Linda) Anglin; his beloved dogs, Romeo and Juliet; and a host of other family members and friends, too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Mima Webb and Thomas and Lula Stubblefield; and uncles, John Webb, Matthew Webb, and Paul Stubblefield. A Visitation will be held from 11am until 1pm on Friday, July 12, 2024 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 1pm on Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Clark Baker officiating. Interment will follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



