STROUSE, Lloyd

STROUSE, Reverend Lloyd



Reverend Lloyd Strouse, age 92, graduated to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 29, 2022. He was born in Holmes County, Ohio, on May 4, 1929, to the late



Clifford and Mildred Strouse and born again by the blood of Jesus Christ in 1956. He served as a bus captain, a Sunday school teacher, and deacon at the Akron Baptist Temple until 1970. God called him to start new ministries in Fostoria, Bowling Green, and a jail ministry in Findlay, Ohio. In October 2004, he retired and moved to Springfield, Ohio, and joined Victory Baptist Church for fellowship and service. He married Elizabeth Walker in 1965, who died in 2005. He also selflessly served our country in the United States Army as a Sergeant in Germany. He had one daughter, Patricia, who died in 2011 and is survived by 3 grandchildren, Kimberly Hyrne of Dayton, Joseph (Stephanie) Hyrne of Kettering, and Benjamin (Emory) Hyrne of Abingdon, Maryland, and 4 great-grandchildren, Conner, Nathaniel, Piper, and Rowan. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Wilmur Strouse and sister, Mary Schipfer.



Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Danny Stinger. A private interment will take place at the convenience of the family at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Victory Baptist Church, 2691 W. Possum Road, Springfield, Ohio 45506, in Lloyd's honor.

