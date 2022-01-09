STROUS, Richard Lee "Dick"



Age 88, of Xenia, passed away Friday, January 7th, 2022.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his visitation on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook. Military Honors and Pastor Andy Wagner will conclude the visitation with prayer.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to any of the following organization, Xenia Community United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge #49, Xenia; Greene County Senior Center; Greene County Historical Society; Carillon Park Rail and Steam Society. You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Dick at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com.



During this difficult time, if you are feeling ill or unhealthy in any way, you are encouraged to pay your respects in alternative methods, such as sending a sympathy card or sharing a memory through Dick's online book of memories. In addition, the services will be streamed live via the internet. If you wish to view the services on the live stream, please reach out to funeral home to be added to the list. If you plan to attend services in person, be sure to RSVP through Dick's online book of memories and bring your mask to wear while you are inside.

