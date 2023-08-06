Stroud, Sheila

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Stroud, Sheila

Sheila L. Stroud, age 68, went home to be with the Lord on August 1, 2023. She is survived by her daughter Shanica Wheeler; "grand-pup" Bailey Beau; one brother Frederick Stroud, Sr.; nieces and nephew Sherrita Stroud, Gabrielle Stroud, Frederick Stroud, Jr., Erica James and Ebony Stroud and a host of other great nieces and great nephews and other relatives and friends. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Rose Stroud and her nephew Sherrell Stroud. A public visitation will be Wednesday, August 9, 2023 from 11am-1pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. A private burial will held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life for Sheila Stroud and Sherrell Stroud will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 4:30-7pm at The Avenue Event Venue 804 E. Monument Ave. Dayton, OH 45402.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Anderson, Marvin
2
Barney, Deborah
3
Carter, Arthur
4
Buffington, Barbara
5
Cooper, Bishop Michael
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top