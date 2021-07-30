STROTHER, Samuel W.



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Sam on July 17, 2021. He was 97 years young. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 21, 1923, to Samuel Henry and Katherine (Burkel) Strother. He served in World War II in the Coast Guard from 1942 to 1945. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in 1947 where he earned a Bachelor of Science



Degree in Physics and played on the hockey team.



After graduation, he began his career in sales with Frigidaire Appliances in Dayton, Ohio and retired from there after 48 years of service. Sam is preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 59 years, Sue. He is survived by his daughters, Susan McNulty (Scott Turner), Nancy Strother (Mike



Nelson) and Mary Studebaker (Shane Studebaker), grandchildren Kelley Turpin, Reece McNulty, Shannon McNulty, Tyler Studebaker and Samantha Studebaker and great-granddaughter Leighton Turpin.



A celebration of life will be held at St. Georges Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45429 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:30 pm, followed by a church service and private interment.



The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff members of Hospice of Miami Valley and Touching Hearts for their exceptional care, kindness and compassion during a very difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following organizations in memory of Sam: Wright-B Flyer 10550 Springboro Pike Miamisburg, Ohio 45342 or Washington University Scholarship Fund, MSC 1082, One Brookings Drive, St. Louis, MO 63130.



Everyone should know that Sam was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all and a man who would give his shirt for a friend. He was an exceptional husband and father. He always took care of his children and did his best to teach and guide them. He was a selfless man who cared more about others than himself. He is loved and will be missed by many. Please know that as a man with three daughters he didn't get married until he was 35 (the year was 1958) years old and



didn't have any hot water to take a shower until he was 70 (the year was 1993). If you are lucky enough to know Sam Strother, you are lucky enough.

