STRONG,



Christopher Michael



Christopher Michael Strong, age 46 of Middletown, passed away at his residence on Thursday, March 25, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 22, 1974, to Michael and Penny Michelle (Henson) Strong. Chris attended school at Hamilton City Schools and graduated from Fairfield High School.



Christopher is survived by his father and mother, Michael and Penny Strong; two sons, Christian Michael Strong and Aaron Marcus Sapp; two brothers, Jeffrey Strong and Mark Strong; long time devoted girlfriend, Samantha Sapp; and numerous other relatives and friends.



Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

