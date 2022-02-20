STROME, Albert R. "Bud"



Albert R. "Bud" Strome, 95, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 10, 2022. He was born February 22, 1926, in New Carlisle, the son of the late William Oscar, Sr., and Annice Strome. Bud served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He retired from W.P.A.F.B.



after 30 years in Civil Service. Bud is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Anna Belle "Ann" Strome; children Roger (Brenda) Brannon and Susan (Patrick) McAtee; sister-in-law Anne Strome; grandchildren Roger Jackson, Christy (Bobby) Williams, Dina Adams, Ashley Brannon, Brad Brannon, Amanda (John) Grabill and Michael (Trish) McAtee; great-grandchildren T.J., Callie, Jacob, Riley, Ariana, Abby, Addison, Isabella, Courtney, J.T., Dylan, Patrick, Julian, Nora, Clare and Jude; great-great-grandchildren Adalyn and Jace; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Warren, Harley "Sox", William Jr., Robert and Charles; and sisters Alice, Clara, Leona, Gladys, Sarah and Mary. Private services will be held by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's



Hospice, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.



