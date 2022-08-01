STRICKLER, Gordon Neil



Age 94, of Las Vegas, Nevada, for the past 5 years, formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born on, May 12, 1928, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Earl S. and Bonnie (Baker) Strickler. He was educated and graduated from the Ross Schools, in 1946. On July 15, 1950, at Redeemer United Church of Christ, he married to Betty Lewis and she preceded him in death on November 1, 2008. He was employed at King's Island Amusement Park for 22 years retiring in 1995. He is survived by his two sisters, who he resided with in Las Vegas, Donna Galloway and Jerlyn Oliver; his nieces, Connie McClain and Laura Whittaker; nephews, Tim Strickler and Sam Bowling; his grandchildren, Jeffrey, Dennis, Scott and Michelle; his daughter-in-law, Kay Strickler; also many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; his step-son, Butch; and brother, Harlan (Jenny) Strickler. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

