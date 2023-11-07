Strickland, Shirley



age 76, of Huber Heights, passed away November 2, 2023. She was born July 11, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Peter and Carolyn Segi. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dale Strickland; infant brother, Tommy Segi; and brother, Bob Segi. Shirley is survived by her children: Amy Cozad (Doug) and Tony Strickland (Megan); grandchildren: Alison Metzger (Kody), Zach Cozad, Chelsea Cozad, Drew Cozad, Alexandra Strickland and Ella Strickland; great-granddaughter, Lucy; brothers: Pete Segi (Stephanie), Steve Segi (Carol), Mike Segi (Nancy), Bo Segi (Mary) and John Segi (Tammi); sister, Julie Segi; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Kathie Segi, Ken Strickland (Kim) and Karen Czachor (Mike); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Shirley was a wonderful woman whom everyone loved and adored. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church. She enjoyed bowling, watching sporting events, classic movies and playing board games with her family. More than anything, she loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 9 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Father Andrew Smith, Celebrant. Burial will follow. To share a memory of Shirley or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



