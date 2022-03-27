springfield-news-sun logo
X

STRICKLAND, Elaine

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

STRICKLAND,

Elaine Black

Age 94, of Dayton, departed this life on March 19, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, with Father Benjamin E.K. Speare-Hardy II, officiating. Mask required. Visitation one hour prior to services. Final

disposition: Ferncliff Cemetery, 501 McCreight Ave. Springfield, Ohio. Thomas Funeral Home, Dayton, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Woods, Alice
2
BLEVINS, Danielle
3
Chain, Peggy
4
PETERS, Dorothy
5
Spradling, Gina
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top