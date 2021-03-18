STRICKLAND, Charles



Age 40, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am,



Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Deacon Corey



Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Deacon Corey Richardson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation.


