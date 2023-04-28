Strehle, Phyllis

STREHLE (Murrell), Phyllis Jean



age 95, of Riverside, Ohio passed away on April 25, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl "Dick" Murrell, Sr and Helen Louise (Cox) Carter, 3 brothers; Earl "Dickie" (Ellen) Murrell, Jr., Robert "Bobby" Murrell, and Gerald "Jerry" Murrell; 3 sisters and their husbands; Winnie (Paul) Leach, Eloise (Eugene ) Adkins, and Wanda (Bob) Carman; her son-in-law; Ken Brumbaugh and grandson; Daniel McKitrick. She is survived by her sisters-in-law; Shirley Murrell and Janet Murrell, many nieces and nephews, 5 children: Mark (Cindy) Strehle, Max (Kitty) Strehle, Cynthia Brumbaugh, Matt (Donna) Strehle, and Lisa (Bill) Baron. She was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Phyllis will be remembered for her love of family, her artistic talent of sculpturing decorated cakes, amazing popcorn balls and her paintings of the Madonna on her front window. Visitation will be held at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd Beavercreek, Oh 45432 on Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 2-4pm. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am Monday, May 1, 2023 at St Helen Catholic Church 5100 Burkhardt Rd Riverside, Oh 45431. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

