STREHLE, Dean E.



Dean E. Strehle, a happy-go-lucky and caring man of 66, passed away on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022. He was born on November 28th, 1955, to David and Dolores (Rushford) Strehle. To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Friday, January 28th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. Please wear your favorite Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs gear to the visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American



Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html) or the American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org/?form=Donate&utm_content=web-vanity). For more information, or to write a condolence, send flowers, plant a memorial tree, and share a story about Dean please visit www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

