Strayer, Dennis

Dennis R. Strayer, 63 of Springfield, Ohio, passed Saturday morning, March 16, 2024 in Urbana Ohio Health and Rehab. He was born November 9, 1960 in Urbana, Ohio, the youngest son of Robert E. Sr. and Helen L. (Baker) Strayer. He was a graduate of North High School class of 1978 and attended Anderson College in Indiana, where he played football. He was passionate about OSU and Bengals football. Dennis worked for Stradling Tool Rental then Sherwin-Williams as an employee then with his own business. Dennis spent some of his younger years as a bouncer for Ruby Tuesday's. Dennis loved classic cars, especially his 1967 Chevrolet Camaro, which is now going to be taken care of by his nephew, Andrew. Dennis is survived by his mother; his siblings, Connie Shaffer, Roberta "Bobbie" and Craig Wilson, and Floyd "Roger" and Angelina Strayer; nieces and nephew, Stephanie, Brandon and Stacey-whom he helped with after his brother, Robert Jr. passed away; 8 other nieces and nephews; 36 great-nieces and great-nephews; 1 great-great nephew; his significant other, Judy Gill Griffin; and so many dear friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his father; brother and sister-in-law, Robert E. Jr. and Kathleen (Brandon) Strayer; brother-in-law, Ronald F. Shaffer, Sr.; and his 4-legged kid, "Jake". A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024 from 4-7p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 10a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dennis to a pet sanctuary of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



