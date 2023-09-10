Strayer, Daniel Evan



Daniel Evan Strayer, 88, of Centerville, Ohio, died peacefully September 6, 2023 of myelodysplasic syndrome. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Phyllis Strayer (née Dobben), son Jonathan Strayer (Lori), grandchildren Daniel (IV) and Brianna Strayer, son Geoffrey Strayer (Candace), and daughter Joanna Amberger (Christoph), and grandchildren Maximilian, Sebastian, and Sophia Amberger. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Alice Strayer, and sister Katharine Church.



From DeGraff, Dan earned his BA from Ohio Wesleyan University, MBA and PhD from The Ohio State University. A career Air Force officer, he served at home and abroad including tours at NATO HQ in Brussels, the USAF Academy, and WPAFB. After retiring as a LtCol, he worked at TRW, NCR, U of Michigan, and as Chief Fiscal Officer at the Ohio Dept of Human Services.



Dan was an inveterate reader, had a lifelong passion for classic cars, military history, world travel, and was a proud docent at the National Museum of the USAF. He loved cycling and music which he shared with his family into his 80s.



A memorial service will be held on September 19th at Southminster Presbyterian Church where his baritone will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Museum of the USAF, and the music program at Southminster Presbyterian Church.



