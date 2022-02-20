STOUT, William R.



"Pastor Bill"



WILLIAM R. "PASTOR BILL" STOUT, 57, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, following a ten-month battle with cancer. He was born in Dayton on December 8, 1964, the son of James and Connie (Ramey) Stout. He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother; sisters, Annetta Girardot and Lisa Stout; nephew, Jon (Kristina) Girardot; great nephew, Anthony Girardot; great niece, Lillian Girardot; aunt, Norma (Wayne) Prichard; and many cousins. He moved to Springfield in the mid-1980's and became a successful businessman. In 1993, Bill dedicated his life to the Lord. His volunteer work blossomed into a 20-year journey helping the youth of Clark County. Bill founded Inside Out Youth Ministries and later, City of God Church. He leaves a legacy of compassion and love for others. Bill's funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Fred and Katrina Wilson presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Beavertown Cemetery,



Kettering. Memorial contributions may be made to Inside Out Youth Ministries, 501 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield, OH 45506. Memories and condolences may be shared at



www.littletonandrue.com



