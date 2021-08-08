STOUT, Thomas Lowell



80, of Springfield, passed away at this home on Thursday morning, August 5, 2021. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on April 11, 1941, the son of the late Charles R. and Gladys (Hoskinson) Stout. Tom graduated from Westerville High School and The Ohio State



University with a B.S. in



mechanical engineering. He



also attained a Professional



Engineer's license and worked for Cooper Energy Services of Springfield and Houston, TX, for 32 years. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon (Sharp) Stout; children, Emily Anne (Stout) Brandel and Adam James Stout; nephews, Andrew N. Stout and Michael Stout; niece, Laura Kay Stalder; and many cousins. In addition to his



parents, Tom was preceded in death by brothers, Charles L., John L., Donald L., and Herbert L. Stout. A service in celebration of Tom's life will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. The service will be livestreamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church or the American Cancer Society. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Condolences may be shared at the full obituary may be viewed at



www.littletonandrue.com



