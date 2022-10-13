STOUT, Jauneta



Dec. 18, 1928 ~ Oct. 7, 2022 (age 93)



Jauneta Stout, of Liberty Pike, Liberty, IN, was called home to Heaven on Friday afternoon, October 7, 2022, from Bethesda North Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on December 18, 1928, the first of six children to parents Carl and Mildred (McDonald) Mattix in West Florence, Ohio. She married her husband, Jim Stout, on December 15, 1950, and together they raised their family of four children in Franklin and Union Counties.



Jauneta was an active member of Bath United Methodist Church and then Old Franklin Community Christian Church. She was one of the founding members of the State Line Garden Club and served in many positions for over 40 years.



Her family that survives her includes, Doug Stout of Oxford, OH; Janet (Bruce) Everly of Indianapolis, IN; Elaine (Steve) Waltz of Rockville, IN; and Mark (Gail) Stout of Liberty, IN. Grandchildren include Aaron (Stefanie) Stout; Julie (Ian) Molyeneux; and Jessica (John) Marhoefer all of Westfield, IN; Walter (Heather) Everly of Gosport, IN; Emma Rose Everly of Indianapolis; Luke (Jordyn) Waltz of Rockville, IN; Amanda (Steven) Peek of Fishers, IN; Nick (Allie Watson) Waltz of Carmel, IN; and Jake (Cailin) Stout of Bath, IN. Thirteen great-grandchildren, Finley and Beckham Stout, Emersyn, Rowyn, Piercen Molyeneux, Harrison, Duke and Millie Marhoefer, Katalina Hopwood and Edward Everly; Fletcher, Vivian and Kessler Waltz; and two great-grandchildren on the way. Siblings include Gary (Lois) Mattix, Steve (Beverly) Mattix, Brenda (Roy) Sibley, Mike (Susie) Mattix, all of Florida and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband James E. Stout in 2014; one brother and sister-in-law 'Bud' Marvin (Eunice) Mattix and in-laws Mary Jane and Howard Bruns and Dr. Robert and Jan Stout.



Visitation will be held on Friday, 4-7 pm, October 14, 2022, at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, 11 am, October 15, 2022, at the funeral home with an additional visitation from 10 am until time of service.



In lieu of flowers donations may be given to one of the following: Old Franklin Community Christian Church (c/o Delores Dobbs 8116 Bath Rd., Brookville, IN 47012); Union County Foundation, 404 Eaton Street, Liberty, IN 47353; Union County Public Library 2 East Seminary Street, Liberty, IN 47353.

