STOUT, Connie J.



Connie J. Stout, age 77, of Kettering, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2022. She was born on October 20, 1944, in Huntington, WV, to the late Reverend Berry and Annetta (Minzelli) Ramey. She is survived by her daughters Annetta Girardot and Lisa Stout; grandson Jon (Kristina) Girardot; great-grandson, Anthony Girardot; great-granddaughter Lillian Girardot; sister-in-law Norma (Wayne) Prichard, and many nieces and nephews. Connie worked as a nurses' aid for many years at Heartland of Kettering and then later at Bethany Lutheran. She was a faithful member of Victory Christian Church. Connie always put others first and looked after the needs of people. She actively sought donations for local ministries including the At-risk-youth in Springfield, Ohio. One of her greatest accomplishments was publishing a book of poems she wrote through the years. She was a bundle of God's kindness and love, never wavering from the mission Jesus had for her. She loved her Lord and Savior and all of her family very much, as they were the pride of her life. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., where funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 am with Pastor Matt and wife Katie Koepp officiating. Burial will follow at Beavertown Cemetery, Kettering, Ohio. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

