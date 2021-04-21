STOTTS,



Colleen Catherine



Age 91, of New Vienna, Ohio, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 19, 2021, at home with her family.



She was born August 21, 1929, in Van Wert, Ohio, daughter of the late John Henry & Nellie Bee (Sanderson) Curtis.



Colleen was preceded in death by her husband Donald Joseph Stotts of Dayton, Ohio.



Colleen was a successful business owner and real estate developer, a loving wife, mother and loyal friend. She will be missed by so many.



Surviving are daughters, Lorrie A. Oaks, of Bellbrook, Ohio, & Angela D. (Michael) Thompson, of New Vienna, Ohio; son, John J. (Anita) Stotts, of Albany, New York; sister, Margaret Smith, Paulding, Ohio; granddaughters, Anna Stotts, Colleen Struhar, Nicole Malone, Kimberly Beam, Amy Burock and ten great-grandchildren.



Friends will be received for a graveside funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Shiloh Park Cemetery, at the corner of North Main Street and Philadelphia Drive in Dayton, with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating.



The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Colleen's memory may be made to the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, 185 Muntz Street, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 and would be welcome. To sign the online guest book, go to



www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com



