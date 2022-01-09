Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

STORY, Ruth

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

STORY, Ruth Ann

93, of Springfield passed away on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022, at Forest Glen. She was born August 8, 1928, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Arthur and Gladys Menz. Ruth was

devoted to her family and

cherished time spent with them. She was a member of Central Christian Church and was member of the Order of Eastern Star. She enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking and

shopping.

Ruth is survived by her children: Rebecca (Rick) Shonk, Rick (Linda) Story, Robin (Carol) Story and Randy (Lissa) Story; grandchildren: Amanda (Matt), Jacob, Robert, Sarah (Dyrs), Rachel (Thomas), Hannah, Drew (Amy), AJ, Steven (Alex),

Suzanne and Shannon; 12 great-grandchildren. Ruth and her husband Richard celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on December 26th. Richard passed away on Thursday, December 30th, 2021. Ruth is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kara. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 31 N. Sycamore St., Springfield, Ohio 45503.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HIME, Glenda
2
SLOUFFMAN, Connie
3
CALLOWAY, CALHOUN
4
ALLEN, Angelica
5
CONNOLLY, Roger
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top