STOOPS, Franklin E.



Franklin E. Stoops, age 86 of Englewood, returned home to his Heavenly Father and reunited with his beloved wife Lois, on November 15, 2022. He was born on April 2, 1936, to the late Ira Gilbert and Francis (Wilson) Stoops in Highland, Ohio. Frank was an Electrical Designer for Monsanto for more than 20 years before he retired. He was a faithful man and diligently attended First Church of the Open Bible in Dayton for numerous years. He enjoyed reading his Bible, attending Gospel Concerts and speaking the word of God. He is survived by his son: Russ (Tammy) Stoops of GA, son-in-law: Rodney Wright of Brookville, sister: Katherine Jamieson, grandchildren: Shalissa, Jordan (Chelsea), Jenny, and Taryn, numerous great and great-great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends who he leaves to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years: Lois Stoops, daughter: Roxanne Wright, sisters: Sharon Kay (Rob), Alice, brothers: Richard and Irvin. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). A Visitation will take place on Friday from 12:00 pm until the time of service. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to First Church of the Open Bible (4990 Old Troy Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45424). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

