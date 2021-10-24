STONOFF, INGE

STONOFF (Escher),



Inge G.



Inge G. (Escher) Stonoff, age 87, passed away October 21, 2021. She was born in Ludwigsburg, Germany, on October 21, 1934, to Ernst and Emma (Hellmann) Escher. Inge was a Manager at Skateworld of Vandalia for more than 25 years. Her hobbies included nannying, sewing and playing Bingo.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years: Eli Louis "Louie" Stonoff, son: Brian Stonoff, daughter: Brenda Smith, son-in-law: Brian Smith, grandchildren: Carter and Cora Smith, brother: Roland Escher, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Along with her parents, Inge was preceded in death by her brother: Herbert Escher.



A private burial will take place for the family members at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Day City Hospice.


