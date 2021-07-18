STONEKING, Debra Lynn



Debra Lynn Stoneking was called to heaven on July 12, 2021. Debbie was born in Greenville, Ohio, on February 28th, 1961. She graduated from Waynesville High School, class of 1979. She also graduated from Sinclair Community College in 1994 earning her degree in Radiologic Technology. She enjoyed capturing the perfect moment, making the perfect picture with her camera. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening her flowers, sunrise and sunset, hummingbirds, and loving her grandchildren with the fullness of her heart. She was caring, loving, fun, and beautiful inside and out. She will be greatly missed by so many.



Debbie is survived by her husband Larry Stoneking; daughter Miranda Turner; parents, Glenn and Tony Reed; brothers Steve, Jeff, and John Reed; brother-in-law Gary Stoneking, Bill Keener, James Smith; step-son William Stoneking; step-daughter Susan McClain; grandchildren Ethan, Anthony, Nautica, Teddi, Paisley, Nathan, and Emily; great-granddaughter Serenity and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Debbie is preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Miriam Harry and Wilbur and Mary Reed; her mother Sandra (Harry) Reed; brother Timothy Reed; mothers-in-law Daisy Stoneking and Norma Turner; brothers-in-law Dick Troutwine and Dave Turner, and first husband, Michael Turner.



Funeral services will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 12:30 PM with Pastor Jeff Marshall officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday morning, July 20 from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM. Interment will be in the Dayton National Cemetery following the funeral. Condolences can be made to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



If you would like to send flowers, Debbie's flower of choice were Lillies.

