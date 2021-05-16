STONE, Guy

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689520-01_0_0000689520-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689520-01_0_0000689520-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">STONE, II, Guy E.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Guy E. Stone, II, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center from complications of leukemia, which he has fought for 14 years. He was born and raised in Middletown, graduating from Middletown High School in 1964. His Accounting career took him through Armco/Metal Products and Contech for over 30 years. Guy served on Middletown City Commission for 12 years, was a member of REACT and FOPA. He was a member/deacon/elder at First Christian Church, and recently celebrated 50 years as a Kiwanian. He helped start the Butler County Bomber select baseball team, and spent many years with that organization. His greatest reward came from serving others, especially the youth of Middletown. Guy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jackie Stone; daughter, Jennifer Stone and her son, Benjamin Creech; son, Jonathan (Torri) Stone and their boys, Elliott, Beckham and Axel Stone. Many aunts, <br/><br/>cousins, nieces, nephews and sister-in-law share in his loss. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy E. and M. Zelda (Broughton) Stone; and brothers, William, Charles, Jerry and Robert Stone. Funeral Service will be held Monday, May 17, 2021, at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Reverend Connor Thompson officiating. Visitation will be <br/><br/>prior to the service from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required for all who <br/><br/>attend. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Kiwanis Club of <br/><br/>Middletown, P.O. Box 432, Middletown, Ohio 45042 - OR - First Christian Church, 4520 Rosedale Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com</u></font></p><br/>