Stone, Barbara J.



STONE, Barbara J. "Turnington" age 80 of West Carrollton passed away Tuesday November 21, 2023. Barbara was born December 19, 1942 in Rockwood, TN to the late J.T. and Loretta (Thomas) Turnington. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Homer E. Stone and son John Stone. Funeral services will be Tuesday November 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Sanner Funeral Home 800 So. Alex Rd. West Carrollton, OH. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12 noon-1 p.m.. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

Dayton, OH

45449