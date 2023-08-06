Stokley, Garry

In Loving Memory to Our Wonderful Son,

Garry Wayne Stokley II

Three Years Ago Today

8/6/2020

I don't need a special day to bring you to mind,

the day I do not think of you are very hard to find.

Each morning when I awake I know you are gone,

and no one knows the heartache as I try to carry on.

My heart still aches with sadness and secret tears flow,

what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know.

My thoughts are always with you,

Your places no one can fill.

In life, I loved you dearly,

in death I I love you Still!

Love, Mom, Dad and Girls

