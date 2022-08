In Loving Memory to Our Wonderful Son



Garry Wayne Stokley II



Two Years Ago Today, 8/6/2020





Of all the special gifts in life, however great or small. To have you as our son was the greatest gift of all. A special time. A special face. A special son, I can't replace. With an aching heart I whisper low, we miss you son and love you so.



Love,



Mom, Dad and Girls