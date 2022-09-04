springfield-news-sun logo
STOKES, LAURA

STOKES, Laura

Laura Stokes, 52, of Urbana, passed away due to Covid Pneumonia on December 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Laura is the daughter of Jeanne Mowrey and the late Doug Mowrey.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4-7 pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Cheetah Lounge, 211 Glenn Ave., Urbana, Ohio 43078. We will begin celebrating at 7 pm. Food and drinks will be provided.

Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

Funeral Home Information

Vernon Family Funeral Homes

235 Miami Street

Urbana, OH

43078

https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

