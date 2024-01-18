Stocker, Betty L.



Betty L. Stocker, age 96, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on January 13, 2024. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 15, 1927, to the late Dwight and Laura (Korn) Phibbs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Ernest Mayberry, second husband S.E. Stocker, 9 brothers and 1 sister. Betty is survived by 3 children: Richard (Beverly) Mayberry of Miami Township, Thomas (Debra) Mayberry of Brooksville, Florida, and Brenda (Norman) Urschel of Miamisburg. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Betty was a member of St. James Methodist Church, Post 165 American Legion Auxiliary and Post 3438 VFW Auxiliary. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM  1 PM on Monday, January 22, 2024 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral Services will follow at 1 PM with Rev. Dr. Stu Rammes officiating. Burial will follow at Beavertown Cemetery, Kettering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Methodist Church, 401 Carlwood Dr, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com