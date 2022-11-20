STIVERS, Gary Clifford



Gary Clifford Stivers, age 72 of Oxford, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Woodland County Manor in Somerville. He was born in Hamilton, the son of the late Grover Cleveland and Norma (Davis) Stivers. On December 11, 1982, he married Lynn Ann Brock of Fairfield. Gary was a master plumber and pipefitter retiring in 2010 after 30 years of service. Gary had many interests and hobbies including salt and freshwater fishing. In particular walleye fishing in Lake Erie. He was a woodworker and made beautiful custom pieces for his family and friends. He loved working on the land, growing roses, mowing grass and plowing snow for not only himself but also neighbors all around. He was a skilled repairman and spent many years taking calls from family, friends and neighbors saying, "sure, I'll be right over" to fix whatever was broken and taking a handshake and a cup of coffee as payment. He could have a hard exterior and a tough work ethic, but he would drive across three states to pick you up, no questions asked, if you needed it. He was a loyal friend, and the world is a better place for having had him in it. He was a devoted son to his parents and cherished his grandchildren and great grandchildren spending many hours with them on his lap mowing the field. He was known for his many sayings not the least of which was "thanks now" it was his way of saying goodbye and I love you. I think that is what he would say to us now. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lynn Stivers, children, Gary (Trish) Stivers and Wendy (John Curran) Bridge; grandchildren, Joshua Stivers, Sydney (Tyler Banish) Stivers, Myranda Windell and Jenna Stivers; great-grandchildren, Jayce and Katrina Stivers; and his siblings, Mark Stivers, Kenny (Carol) Stivers and Terri (Matt) Short. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation begins at 1:00pm. Services begin at 1:30pm. Donations can be made in Gary's name to www.mikeroweworks.org/donate/. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

