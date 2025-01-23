Stinson, Gladys Faye



Gladys Faye Stinson, age 84, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2025. Born on June 14, 1940, in Morgan County, Kentucky, Faye was the daughter of Leander Milton and Manda Ver (Ferguson) Skaggs.Faye lived a life filled with passion and joy, finding delight in a variety of interests. She was an avid card player and enjoyed board games, which brought her family together over countless hours of entertainment. Faye also collected dolls, artwork of Thomas Kinkade and items from the Bradford Exchange. Traveling to Gatlinburg was a memorable pursuit that she embraced wholeheartedly.Above all, Faye's greatest pride and joy was her beloved family. She was a dedicated mother to her surviving sons, Michael Stinson (Laura Smith), Mitchell (Melissa) Stinson , and Monte (Kathy) Stinson; her former daughter-in-law, Dawn Stinson. Her legacy continues through her nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren, who were central to her life and happiness. Faye was preceded in death by her first husband of 44 years, James H. Stinson; second Husband Ford Estep; son, Mark Stinson, as well as ten siblings. Faye Stinson leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories that will remain in the hearts of those she touched. A funeral service will be held on Saturday January 25, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Tim Walden officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Faye will be laid to rest at Byron Cemetery.





