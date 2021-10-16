STILSON, Virginia Anne



VIRGINIA ANNE STILSON (nee Wise). Beloved wife of 65 years to William Charles Stilson; dearest mother of Deborah Anne Tapager (nee Stilson), Jennifer Hope Goodman (nee Stilson) and William Charles Stilson, Jr.; loving grandmother of Kelly L. Tapager, Samantha M. Stilson, Ryan C. Stilson, Adam W. Stilson and Elizabeth L. Stilson; dear sister of Daniel J. Wise. Predeceased by her parents, Lonnie Kate (nee Graham) and Oscar Daniel Wise.



Virginia Anne Stilson, 88, of Chagrin Falls, OH, passed away October 11, 2021, peacefully at home after a long illness.



Virginia, known to friends and family as Ginger, was born in Decatur, Alabama, on October 9, 1933. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1951 and from Miami University in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Virginia met her husband, William C. Stilson, at Miami University and they married in Middletown, OH, on July 21, 1956, becoming an official "Miami Merger". Upon settling in northeastern Ohio, Virginia embraced her role as homemaker and was a



devoted and loving mother of three. She was very creative and, with her husband at her side, took great pleasure in



caring for her homes, gardens and an assortment of beloved pets over the years. She doted on family and friends, loved giving carefully chosen gifts, attending celebrations,



remembering special occasions and making even everyday gatherings feel special. While she only spent a short time as a kindergarten teacher before her marriage, she reactivated her teaching certificate later on and volunteered in Solon elementary schools. Virginia was a natural with children who were drawn to her warm personality, ever-present smile and sense of fun. Once her grandchildren arrived, she relished her time with them, arranging frequent get-togethers and creating treasured memories. She was also involved in her church and, given her love of music, enjoyed singing in the choir. Virginia and her husband spent many years wintering in Naples, FL, where they enjoyed spending time with fellow "snowbirds". They also enjoyed traveling together and golf. Virginia devoted her life to caring for her family, friends and pets and over the course of her illness was, in turn, cared for by her beloved husband of 65 years, her family, a devoted group of loving caregivers and her little four-legged companion, Buffy.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Valley Presbyterian Church, 17560 Chillicothe Rd., Bainbridge, OH 44023.



A Funeral Service will be held today at Valley Presbyterian Church at 11:00 a.m. Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to the start of the service. Interment is private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, CHAGRIN FALLS, OH. Please sign Tribute Wall at:



murphyfamilyfuneralhome.com