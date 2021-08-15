springfield-news-sun logo
X

STILES, Michael

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STILES, Michael "Mike"

Age 60, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his residence. A graduate of Fairview HS class of 1979, he was a native Daytonian. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ella (Ma) and Nickey (He) Stiles. Michael leaves to cherish his memory, brother, Nicholas Stiles; uncle and aunts, George and Genevieve Peagler; Patricia Lewis.

Final disposition will be cremation and inurnment at Dayton National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home, Trotwood, Ohio.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
ROBINSON, Leonard
2
WILDENHAUS, Rose
3
Sharp, Michael J.
4
BOGGS, Susan
5
BOCKRATH, Erick
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top