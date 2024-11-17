Stiehl, Rose Marie

Stiehl (deSteiger), Rose Marie



Rose Marie Esther Stiehl, age 83, of Franklin, Ohio, died on November 15, 2024, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born on June 23, 1941, to Raymond and Loretta (Rein) deSteiger in East Detroit, Michigan. Rose Marie was principal of adult education at Middletown City Schools up until her retirement in 2012. Throughout her career, she earned Adult Educator of the Year both in Michigan and Ohio. Rose Marie, a woman of style and grace, was well-known as one who stood up for those who needed help in gaining their GED. Her adult graduation ceremonies were noisy, loving affairs, with all the flourish she could manage to celebrate her students' success and overcoming their struggles to get an education. The ceremonies were well-known for numerous candles and well-dressed reception tables. Not only did she meet every person who entered her office with a smile, saying, "How can we help you?", she also went well beyond what was expected to help those who could not afford the cost of an adult education. Rose Marie married William Stiehl in 1989, and together they enjoyed singing in their church choir, traveling internationally, and fishing in Alaska. She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Stiehl; son, Timothy Brown; daughter, Sheri (John) O'Flynn; son, William (Francisco Saad) Stiehl; sister-in-law, Virginia deSteiger; grandchildren, Emily and Jack O'Flynn; and many nieces and nephews. Rose Marie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sylvia Cole; and brother, Raymond deSteiger. Private services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Middletown Community Foundation at mcfoundation.org. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com