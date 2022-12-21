STIDHAM, Jonathan



"Todd"



(Oct. 4, 1965 – Dec. 18, 2022)



Passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, with loved ones by his side. Todd is survived by his wife of 38 years, Joan (Brown) Stidham; his daughters, Katelyn (Dave) Elmore and Erin (Michael Licciardi) Stidham; his parents, David and Peggy Stidham; three grandchildren (Ben, Cassie, and Penelope); and four siblings, James Stidham, Julie (Chris) Taylor, Jodie (Tony) Rosenberger, and Janette (Jason) Boudrot; many aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther Williams Stidham.



Todd was a skilled carpenter, a great musician, a coach to many, a teacher, and a beloved friend. He will be remembered for his kindness, his humor, and his thoughtful perspective.



A visitation will be held at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., on Wednesday, December 21, from 4:30-6:30, with a brief hymn and prayer service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hamilton Community Foundation (www.hamiltonfoundation.org/), referencing Todd Stidham, where a scholarship supporting future carpenters will be established in his honor. An online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



