springfield-news-sun logo
X

Stidham, Jonathan

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STIDHAM, Jonathan

"Todd"

(Oct. 4, 1965 – Dec. 18, 2022)

Passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, with loved ones by his side. Todd is survived by his wife of 38 years, Joan (Brown) Stidham; his daughters, Katelyn (Dave) Elmore and Erin (Michael Licciardi) Stidham; his parents, David and Peggy Stidham; three grandchildren (Ben, Cassie, and Penelope); and four siblings, James Stidham, Julie (Chris) Taylor, Jodie (Tony) Rosenberger, and Janette (Jason) Boudrot; many aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther Williams Stidham.

Todd was a skilled carpenter, a great musician, a coach to many, a teacher, and a beloved friend. He will be remembered for his kindness, his humor, and his thoughtful perspective.

A visitation will be held at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., on Wednesday, December 21, from 4:30-6:30, with a brief hymn and prayer service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hamilton Community Foundation (www.hamiltonfoundation.org/), referencing Todd Stidham, where a scholarship supporting future carpenters will be established in his honor. An online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.zettlerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Lucas, Randall
2
HORN, Charles
3
Daiuto, Irene
4
IMWALLE, Janet
5
TURNER, Kaye
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top