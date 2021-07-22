STICKNEY (Flax),



Norma Jean



96, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on July 20, 2021. She was born on May 7, 1925, in the home of her



parents. Norma was a 1943 graduate of Plattsburg High School. She attended Springfield City Hospital School of



Nursing, but chose to be a homemaker. She married Clark "Willard" Stickney on June 25, 1948. Norma was a charter member of the Springfield Church of Christ. She is survived by her children, David B. (Brenda S. Tullis) Stickney, Beth E. (Ronald R.) Roberts and Phillip D.



(Patsy L. Wilson) Stickney; grandchildren, John (Alison Fraley) Stickney, Van Stickney, Laura (Antonio) Rios, Matthew



Roberts, Sarah Roberts, Dana (Walters) Stickney and



Christopher (Tina Reedy) Stickney; great-grandchildren,



Morgan, Olivia and Nathan Stickney, Matthew, Nicholas and Katelyn Stickney, Adam and Brooke Stickney. Norma was



preceded in death by her husband and grandson, Sherman Stickney; parents, Ward C. and Oletha A. (Morningstar) Flax; brother and sister-in-law, Gordon R. and Mary E. Flax. A



gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Springfield Church of Christ, visitation at 10:00am



followed by the funeral at 11:00am. Burial will be held



in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. Memorial



contributions may be made in memory of Norma to Springfield Church of Christ, 1620 Buck Creek Lane, Springfield, Ohio 45502. The family wishes to thank the Forest Glen Health Campus staff for their wonderful care. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

