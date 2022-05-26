springfield-news-sun logo
X

STICKLEN, Margaret

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STICKLEN, Margaret "Margie"

Age 75, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. Margaret was born

July 29, 1946. Margie is

survived by her son, Chris Sticklen; and grandkids, Marisa Sticklen, Keith Sticklen, Mariah Smith, Connor Sticklen, and Kaelynn Rearick; and many friends from her career at Mound. She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac "Lee" and Wilma "Willie" Napier; and daughter, Amy Sticklen. Her family will hold private

services. Margie's final resting place is in Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com for the Sticklen family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
Kantosky, Dorothy
3
BROOKS, Maxine
4
KELLY, None
5
OWENS, Aaron
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top