Stickford (Nigh), Caroline M.



Stickford, Caroline, 95, went home to be with her heavenly Father on January 14, 2024. She was born December 3, 1928 in Springfield, Ohio, the only child of John and Helen Nigh. She attended Springfield City Schools and graduated from Springfield High School in 1947. Upon graduation she pursued her dream of going to Wittenberg University and becoming a teacher. She taught in the Springfield City Schools for 30 years and touched many children's lives. She was married on June 14, 1953 to her beloved husband, Ralph whom she cherished for over 64 years. Ralph and Caroline were soul mates. She had two children, Jim (Carey) Stickford of Springfield, Ohio and Jeanie Stickford, currently of Pisa, Italy. She has ten amazing grandchildren and loved each one with all her heart, Luke (Hannah), Arielle (Elijah), Mark Joel (fiancé, Kaitlin), Josie, Valerie, Victoria (Matt), Ashley (Chris), Sara (Turner), Austin and Sam; great grandchildren, Levi, Nathaniel and Everett; and numerous cousins. Caroline was an active alum with the Kappa Delta Sorority, Young Woman's Missions, volunteered at The Heritage Center and a member of the retired teachers. Caroline was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She loved her church, attended faithfully and served with a loving heart. At St. John's she was on the church board, ushered and helped serve communion. She taught Sunday school and served on the Alter Guild preparing for Sunday worship. During Caroline's retirement years she loved to travel, take cruises, spend the winter in Florida, work puzzles and most of all spend time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She will always be remembered for being a Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan, wanting to help others, making holidays very special and her kind spirit and loving heart. Caroline will be greatly missed by everyone. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4  6 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. John's Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Donations can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or The Heritage Center.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com