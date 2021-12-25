STICKELMAN, Gail E.



Gail E. Stickelman, age 87, of, Tipp City, OH, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was born March 22, 1934, to the late Frank H. and Ruby L. (Hart) Stickelman. Gail graduated from The Ohio State University in 1957 and worked in Engineering for 40 years at Process Equipment Co. in Tipp City. His interest in architecture led him to construct over 140 miniature replicas of historical, residential, and commercial buildings. In addition, he enjoyed participating in many area art shows displaying his works in wood, copper, and brass. Gail is survived by his wife of 64 years, Diana (Hunt) Stickelman; sisters Joyce (Frank) Dunn and Janet Morris; daughter Tamera (Mark) Simonian of Flowery Branch, GA; son Michael (Gena) Stickelman of Vandalia; grandchildren Kyle (Whitney) Simonian, Ashley (Danny) Hemphill, and Brittney (Seth) Crawford; great-grandchildren Bryce, Gavin, and Emma Simonian, and Noah and Knox Hemphill. Private memorial services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Needy Basket of Tipp City or the First United Methodist Church in Troy, OH. Online memories of Gail may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

