STEWART, Lois Marie



Age 84 of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, January 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Richmond, Virginia, on January 13, 1937, the daughter of Ruffin Longest and Tossie Fleda (Loving) Howell. Lois



enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sewing and knitting, Schnauzers, cooking and gardening. She was a member of the Vandalia Baptist Temple for many years and



enjoyed Bible study there. Her favorite verse was, "fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." Isiah 41:10.



She is survived by her son Keith Stewart; two daughters-in-law; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers Ruffin L. Howell Jr., Steven T. Howell and Kenneth C. Howell; sisters Joyce H. Keenan and Barbara H. Sears; numerous



nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother Myrtle Trice Howell, who raised her from the age of 5; husband of 54 years Ovid Stewart in 2011 and a son Kenneth Stewart.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 11:00 am at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City with Pastor Rick Washburn officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

