STEWART, Henry



Age 79 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 12, 2021, with his family and dear friend Cindy Watson at his side.



Cindy Watson at his side. Henry was born in Cumberland, KY, to William Stewart and Alice Hobson August 9, 1942. As a young teenager Henry moved with his mother and 6 older siblings to Dayton, OH, on Clover Street in 1957. Henry graduated from Stivers High School in 1960 where he excelled in Golf, Basketball and Cross-Country. In fact, while still in Cumberland, KY, Henry played varsity golf on the high school team as an 8th grader, along with his brother Conrad, a freshman, and they competed, with their borrowed golf clubs, for the state championship in Fort Knox, KY. Henry met the love of his life, Doris Jean, and they married in 1962 and were never apart until her death on Mother's Day of 2020. Henry and Doris lived in Wichita Falls, TX, where Henry served four years in the United States Air Force. After working at NCR, Henry joined the Dayton Fire Department in 1970 and retired as a Captain in 1987. His career was interrupted for one year in the early 70's due to layoffs, and he served as a Highway Patrol Officer for one year then returned to the DFD. Henry's passion was golf and he played as often as he could for as long as he could. He was well known for his drives and won several long-drive competitions. We believe Henry and Doris are now reunited and lovingly embraced……and undoubtedly dad has one eye open, scouting out the heavenly golf courses. Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Stewart; sisters,



Geneva Littrell, Chris Hall and Ruby Neumeier; brothers, JC Stewart, William D. Stewart and Douglas Stewart. Henry is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Libby Stewart; estr. daughter, Shawn Bond;



Stewart; estr. daughter, Shawn Bond; son-in-law, Dave Bond; grandson, Zachary (Hannah) Stewart; granddaughter, Nichole (Cody) Smith; grandson, David Bond; granddaughter, Katie Bond; great-granddaughters, Clara Ann Stewart, Millie Kirk Stewart, Cora Ruth Smith and Lydia Jean Smith; his brother, Conrad Stewart (the other good golfer) and sisters-in-law, Sandy (Trueman) Mills, Elaine (Tim) Berry and Kelly (John) Crickmore; and brother-in-law, John Dawson. Special recognition for two dear people: Henry's "sister" Sandy Mills devoted her heart and soul spending so much of her time over the last two years through companionship, prayer, laughter and a little bit of "Henry anger" and dad's friend Wayne Sparrow who provided immeasurable hope and care. Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. To leave a memory of Henry or offer a condolence to his family, visit



