Stewart, Elsie

Stewart (Farrar), Elsie Marie



Elsie "Marie" (Farrar) Stewart, 96 of Medway, passed on May 29, 2023. Born on October 24, 1926, to Ora and Emma Farrar, in Jackson, Ohio. She married Bruce Stewart on August 25,1945 and they resided in the Clark County area for the next 78 years. They have three children, Gary (Mary Jane), Wayne (Susan) and Nancy (Don) McFadden. Eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. Marie is predeceased by her parents, eight siblings and son-in-law Don McFadden. Memorial service will be at the family's convenience. Special thank you to Hospice of Dayton.



