STEWART, Donna

STEWART (Moore), Donna



June 10, 1940 - August 25, 2022



Donna (Moore) Stewart, of Surprise, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 25, 2022, at the age of 82 due to complications from a prolonged illness with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD). She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Rev. Donald M. Stewart, of Surprise, Arizona, and two sons, J. Timothy Stewart (Lynn) of McCordsville, Indiana and Michael C. Stewart (Katie) of Tucson, Arizona. She is also survived by one Grandchild, Kaeden Stewart, of McCordsville, Indiana, along with extended family and dear friends. Donna was a teacher at heart and for over 40 years and across three states, she created a rich legacy sharing her joy for learning and preparing students to live productive and meaningful lives. Donna's enjoyment of people allowed her to bring others together as she easily made friends everywhere she went. Her beautiful smile, her cheerfulness, and her helpfulness will be missed by all who knew her. And all who knew her are thankful to have had her in their lives.



To learn more about Frontotemporal Degeneration, or to donate towards research in Donna's memory, please visit: TheAFTD.org.

