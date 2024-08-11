Stewart, Don DeRico



STEWART, Don DeRico, age 69, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2024 at his residence. Don was a MSgt for the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 25 years of service. He was a member of Prince Hall Blooming Olive Lodge #94 F&AM in Virginia, Shriner with Al Hejaz Temple #99 in Alaska and was the Zoning Chairman for zoning of Huber Heights for many years. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Doris; and brothers, Sippo and Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn; daughters & son-in-law, LaTasha & Floyd Bailey, LaTonya Stewart; sister, Annetta Stewart Sanders; brothers, Anthony Stewart, Nicki White; granddaughters, Tianna & Kianna Holmes; his granddog, Chocolate Drop; and special brother, Jerome Williams; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 3 PM Saturday, August 17, 2024 at Engage City Church, 5310 Packard Drive with Pastor Annette DeBose officiating. Interment 11 AM Monday, August 19, 2024 at Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.



